Location

505 N 16th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Governmental Mall

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Like nothing else - true Downtown Phoenix living is this new construction home now available in the Oakland Historic district! The property may be a duplex, but with no shared walls and a private driveway and patio it feels like a single family. Light flows through the open floorpan including a spacious great room and vaulted ceilings. All appliances are included in the eat in kitchen with butcher block counter tops and custom cabinets. Master suite has built in table top and built in cabinets, rustic barn door to 3/4 bathroom with double sink vanity. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 N 16th Avenue have any available units?
505 N 16th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 N 16th Avenue have?
Some of 505 N 16th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 N 16th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
505 N 16th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 N 16th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 505 N 16th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 505 N 16th Avenue offer parking?
No, 505 N 16th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 505 N 16th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 N 16th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 N 16th Avenue have a pool?
No, 505 N 16th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 505 N 16th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 505 N 16th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 505 N 16th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 N 16th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

