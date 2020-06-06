505 East El Camino Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage cats allowed

**1st month rent free at $1,645/month***



3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Phoenix with an open floor plan. Tile in all the right places. Beautiful kitchen with maple wood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Spacious living area. Upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Large master bedroom. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. Easy, low maintenance landscaping. Attached garage. Close to great food and entertainment.



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.