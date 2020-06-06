All apartments in Phoenix
505 East El Camino Drive

505 East El Camino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

505 East El Camino Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
**1st month rent free at $1,645/month***

3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Phoenix with an open floor plan. Tile in all the right places. Beautiful kitchen with maple wood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Spacious living area. Upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Large master bedroom. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. Easy, low maintenance landscaping. Attached garage. Close to great food and entertainment.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 East El Camino Drive have any available units?
505 East El Camino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 East El Camino Drive have?
Some of 505 East El Camino Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 East El Camino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
505 East El Camino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 East El Camino Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 East El Camino Drive is pet friendly.
Does 505 East El Camino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 505 East El Camino Drive offers parking.
Does 505 East El Camino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 East El Camino Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 East El Camino Drive have a pool?
No, 505 East El Camino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 505 East El Camino Drive have accessible units?
No, 505 East El Camino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 505 East El Camino Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 East El Camino Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

