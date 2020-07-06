COMING SOON! For questions please call Chris Niederhauser 480-560-8853 | This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that is a great opportunity. Home features tile, open floor plan, fireplace in the living room, and spacious front and backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Does 5049 West Cambridge Ave have any available units?
5049 West Cambridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
