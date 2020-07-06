All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5049 West Cambridge Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5049 West Cambridge Ave

5049 West Cambridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5049 West Cambridge Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
COMING SOON! For questions please call Chris Niederhauser 480-560-8853 | This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that is a great opportunity. Home features tile, open floor plan, fireplace in the living room, and spacious front and backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5049 West Cambridge Ave have any available units?
5049 West Cambridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5049 West Cambridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5049 West Cambridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5049 West Cambridge Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5049 West Cambridge Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5049 West Cambridge Ave offer parking?
No, 5049 West Cambridge Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5049 West Cambridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5049 West Cambridge Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5049 West Cambridge Ave have a pool?
No, 5049 West Cambridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5049 West Cambridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 5049 West Cambridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5049 West Cambridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5049 West Cambridge Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5049 West Cambridge Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5049 West Cambridge Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

