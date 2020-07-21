All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 26 2019 at 8:34 PM

5045 South 37th Drive

5045 South 37th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5045 South 37th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Independence Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great south Phoenix location at 35th Avenue and Southern! Close to restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. This home is tile with newer carpet on a large corner lot with large back yard. huge covered patio, and carport. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, living room, and kitchen. Newer kitchen and bathroom. One small dog under 25 pounds OK with $45 per rent. No section 8. House is ready for immediate move in!

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $200 refundable cleaning deposit. $1099 refundable security deposit. $400 refundable pet deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5045 South 37th Drive have any available units?
5045 South 37th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5045 South 37th Drive have?
Some of 5045 South 37th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5045 South 37th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5045 South 37th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5045 South 37th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5045 South 37th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5045 South 37th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5045 South 37th Drive offers parking.
Does 5045 South 37th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5045 South 37th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5045 South 37th Drive have a pool?
No, 5045 South 37th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5045 South 37th Drive have accessible units?
No, 5045 South 37th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5045 South 37th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5045 South 37th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
