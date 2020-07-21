5045 South 37th Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great south Phoenix location at 35th Avenue and Southern! Close to restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. This home is tile with newer carpet on a large corner lot with large back yard. huge covered patio, and carport. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, living room, and kitchen. Newer kitchen and bathroom. One small dog under 25 pounds OK with $45 per rent. No section 8. House is ready for immediate move in!



$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $200 refundable cleaning deposit. $1099 refundable security deposit. $400 refundable pet deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.