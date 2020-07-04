Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5044 W Cambridge Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5044 W Cambridge Ave
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5044 W Cambridge Ave
5044 West Cambridge Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5044 West Cambridge Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85035
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Home -
(RLNE5506505)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5044 W Cambridge Ave have any available units?
5044 W Cambridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 5044 W Cambridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5044 W Cambridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5044 W Cambridge Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5044 W Cambridge Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 5044 W Cambridge Ave offer parking?
No, 5044 W Cambridge Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5044 W Cambridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5044 W Cambridge Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5044 W Cambridge Ave have a pool?
No, 5044 W Cambridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5044 W Cambridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 5044 W Cambridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5044 W Cambridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5044 W Cambridge Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5044 W Cambridge Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5044 W Cambridge Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College