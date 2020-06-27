Rent Calculator
5035 E Libby St
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:28 AM
1 of 13
5035 E Libby St
5035 East Libby Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5035 East Libby Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Triple Crown
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
great location
nice neighborhood
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5035 E Libby St have any available units?
5035 E Libby St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5035 E Libby St have?
Some of 5035 E Libby St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5035 E Libby St currently offering any rent specials?
5035 E Libby St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5035 E Libby St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5035 E Libby St is pet friendly.
Does 5035 E Libby St offer parking?
Yes, 5035 E Libby St offers parking.
Does 5035 E Libby St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5035 E Libby St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5035 E Libby St have a pool?
No, 5035 E Libby St does not have a pool.
Does 5035 E Libby St have accessible units?
No, 5035 E Libby St does not have accessible units.
Does 5035 E Libby St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5035 E Libby St has units with dishwashers.
