Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5031 West Windrose Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5031 West Windrose Drive

5031 West Windrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5031 West Windrose Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85304

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5031 West Windrose Drive have any available units?
5031 West Windrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5031 West Windrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5031 West Windrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5031 West Windrose Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5031 West Windrose Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5031 West Windrose Drive offer parking?
No, 5031 West Windrose Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5031 West Windrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5031 West Windrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5031 West Windrose Drive have a pool?
No, 5031 West Windrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5031 West Windrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 5031 West Windrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5031 West Windrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5031 West Windrose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5031 West Windrose Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5031 West Windrose Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

