Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

502 E BUTLER Drive

502 East Butler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

502 East Butler Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sunnyslope

Amenities

pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 E BUTLER Drive have any available units?
502 E BUTLER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 502 E BUTLER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
502 E BUTLER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 E BUTLER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 502 E BUTLER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 502 E BUTLER Drive offer parking?
No, 502 E BUTLER Drive does not offer parking.
Does 502 E BUTLER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 E BUTLER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 E BUTLER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 502 E BUTLER Drive has a pool.
Does 502 E BUTLER Drive have accessible units?
No, 502 E BUTLER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 502 E BUTLER Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 E BUTLER Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 E BUTLER Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 E BUTLER Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
