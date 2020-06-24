Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
502 E BUTLER Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
502 E BUTLER Drive
502 East Butler Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
502 East Butler Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sunnyslope
Amenities
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 502 E BUTLER Drive have any available units?
502 E BUTLER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 502 E BUTLER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
502 E BUTLER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 E BUTLER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 502 E BUTLER Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 502 E BUTLER Drive offer parking?
No, 502 E BUTLER Drive does not offer parking.
Does 502 E BUTLER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 E BUTLER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 E BUTLER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 502 E BUTLER Drive has a pool.
Does 502 E BUTLER Drive have accessible units?
No, 502 E BUTLER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 502 E BUTLER Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 E BUTLER Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 E BUTLER Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 E BUTLER Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
