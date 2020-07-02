All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 501 W ENCANTO Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
501 W ENCANTO Boulevard
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:36 PM

501 W ENCANTO Boulevard

501 West Encanto Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Willo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

501 West Encanto Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Willo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful updated home in Historic Willow Distric. Territorial Style Ranch original features while enhancing the design and functionality. Open floor plan featuring fireplace, large dining room, custom kitchen with Navy cabinets and stainless appliances. Courtyard garden with cityviews off kitchen. Saltillo tile, Black and Brass fixtures throughout. Private master retreat, dual closets, and elegant master bathroom. Perfect home forentertaining! Enjoy the large pool with pebble finish, custom pergola, covered BBQ, fruit trees, and ample outdoor living spaces. Dual-pane sliding windows, andlarge two-car garage! Please note monthly 4.3% rental tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 W ENCANTO Boulevard have any available units?
501 W ENCANTO Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 W ENCANTO Boulevard have?
Some of 501 W ENCANTO Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 W ENCANTO Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
501 W ENCANTO Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 W ENCANTO Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 501 W ENCANTO Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 501 W ENCANTO Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 501 W ENCANTO Boulevard offers parking.
Does 501 W ENCANTO Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 W ENCANTO Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 W ENCANTO Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 501 W ENCANTO Boulevard has a pool.
Does 501 W ENCANTO Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 501 W ENCANTO Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 501 W ENCANTO Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 W ENCANTO Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College