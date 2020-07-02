501 W ENCANTO Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful updated home in Historic Willow Distric. Territorial Style Ranch original features while enhancing the design and functionality. Open floor plan featuring fireplace, large dining room, custom kitchen with Navy cabinets and stainless appliances. Courtyard garden with cityviews off kitchen. Saltillo tile, Black and Brass fixtures throughout. Private master retreat, dual closets, and elegant master bathroom. Perfect home forentertaining! Enjoy the large pool with pebble finish, custom pergola, covered BBQ, fruit trees, and ample outdoor living spaces. Dual-pane sliding windows, andlarge two-car garage! Please note monthly 4.3% rental tax.