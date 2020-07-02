All apartments in Phoenix
501 North 41st Street

501 North 41st Street · No Longer Available
Location

501 North 41st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Now offering 1-month free!

A charming Renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home with carport located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features laminate wood floors, plenty of cabinet space and neutral colors throughout! Storage unit and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 North 41st Street have any available units?
501 North 41st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 North 41st Street have?
Some of 501 North 41st Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 North 41st Street currently offering any rent specials?
501 North 41st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 North 41st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 North 41st Street is pet friendly.
Does 501 North 41st Street offer parking?
Yes, 501 North 41st Street offers parking.
Does 501 North 41st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 North 41st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 North 41st Street have a pool?
No, 501 North 41st Street does not have a pool.
Does 501 North 41st Street have accessible units?
No, 501 North 41st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 501 North 41st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 North 41st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

