501 North 41st Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Now offering 1-month free!



A charming Renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home with carport located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features laminate wood floors, plenty of cabinet space and neutral colors throughout! Storage unit and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.