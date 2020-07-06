5008 W HARWELL Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Fantastic home in Laveen is available NOW! Home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths - tiled entry, freshly cleaned carpets and new two tone paint throughout. Large open concept kitchen has upgraded cabinetry, black appliances and breakfast bar. Large bedrooms - master with a private en-suite and walk-in closet. Low maintenance backyard with covered patio. This one wont last long - schedule your tour and apply today!PLEASE NOTE ***TOURS ARE SELF-GUIDED*****You must have your phones location services TURNED ON to access the lockbox***THIS HOME IS OFFERED THROUGH METROPOLITAN REAL ESTATE - BEWARE OF SCAMMERS