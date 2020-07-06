All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:57 PM

5008 W HARWELL Road

5008 West Harwell Road · No Longer Available
Location

5008 West Harwell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Villages of Laveen Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic home in Laveen is available NOW! Home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths - tiled entry, freshly cleaned carpets and new two tone paint throughout. Large open concept kitchen has upgraded cabinetry, black appliances and breakfast bar. Large bedrooms - master with a private en-suite and walk-in closet. Low maintenance backyard with covered patio. This one wont last long - schedule your tour and apply today!PLEASE NOTE ***TOURS ARE SELF-GUIDED*****You must have your phones location services TURNED ON to access the lockbox***THIS HOME IS OFFERED THROUGH METROPOLITAN REAL ESTATE - BEWARE OF SCAMMERS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 W HARWELL Road have any available units?
5008 W HARWELL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5008 W HARWELL Road have?
Some of 5008 W HARWELL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5008 W HARWELL Road currently offering any rent specials?
5008 W HARWELL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 W HARWELL Road pet-friendly?
No, 5008 W HARWELL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5008 W HARWELL Road offer parking?
No, 5008 W HARWELL Road does not offer parking.
Does 5008 W HARWELL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5008 W HARWELL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 W HARWELL Road have a pool?
No, 5008 W HARWELL Road does not have a pool.
Does 5008 W HARWELL Road have accessible units?
No, 5008 W HARWELL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 W HARWELL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5008 W HARWELL Road has units with dishwashers.

