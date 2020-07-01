All apartments in Phoenix
5004 W Shumway Farm Rd
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:37 AM

5004 W Shumway Farm Rd

5004 West Shumway Farm Road · No Longer Available
Location

5004 West Shumway Farm Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Rogers Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in Ready! Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Tile in living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Open and bright with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. Large backyard with covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 W Shumway Farm Rd have any available units?
5004 W Shumway Farm Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5004 W Shumway Farm Rd have?
Some of 5004 W Shumway Farm Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5004 W Shumway Farm Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5004 W Shumway Farm Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 W Shumway Farm Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5004 W Shumway Farm Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5004 W Shumway Farm Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5004 W Shumway Farm Rd offers parking.
Does 5004 W Shumway Farm Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5004 W Shumway Farm Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 W Shumway Farm Rd have a pool?
No, 5004 W Shumway Farm Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5004 W Shumway Farm Rd have accessible units?
No, 5004 W Shumway Farm Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 W Shumway Farm Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5004 W Shumway Farm Rd has units with dishwashers.

