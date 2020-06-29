All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
4961 E DESERT VISTA Trail
Last updated September 27 2019 at 2:58 PM

4961 E DESERT VISTA Trail

4961 East Desert Vista Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4961 East Desert Vista Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85331

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Update Application pending. Beautiful home. Nice kitchen with island,, new appliances, walk in pantry. Large Master bedroom and bathroom. Three car garage plus RV Gate Close to Desert Ridge and freeways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4961 E DESERT VISTA Trail have any available units?
4961 E DESERT VISTA Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4961 E DESERT VISTA Trail have?
Some of 4961 E DESERT VISTA Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4961 E DESERT VISTA Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4961 E DESERT VISTA Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4961 E DESERT VISTA Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4961 E DESERT VISTA Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4961 E DESERT VISTA Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4961 E DESERT VISTA Trail offers parking.
Does 4961 E DESERT VISTA Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4961 E DESERT VISTA Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4961 E DESERT VISTA Trail have a pool?
No, 4961 E DESERT VISTA Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4961 E DESERT VISTA Trail have accessible units?
No, 4961 E DESERT VISTA Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4961 E DESERT VISTA Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4961 E DESERT VISTA Trail has units with dishwashers.
