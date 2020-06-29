Update Application pending. Beautiful home. Nice kitchen with island,, new appliances, walk in pantry. Large Master bedroom and bathroom. Three car garage plus RV Gate Close to Desert Ridge and freeways
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4961 E DESERT VISTA Trail have any available units?
4961 E DESERT VISTA Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4961 E DESERT VISTA Trail have?
Some of 4961 E DESERT VISTA Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4961 E DESERT VISTA Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4961 E DESERT VISTA Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.