4936 South 11th Place
Last updated August 21 2019 at 9:06 PM

4936 South 11th Place

4936 S 11th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

4936 S 11th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Romley Estates, a Copper Sky Homes community. 4 bed/2 bath and 1,470 sqft. Loads of included features like granite counter tops, kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, tile showers and much more. These are beautiful craftsman homes designed for the modern family. Open floor plans, Huge kitchens amazing bathrooms and superb designer details.

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4936 South 11th Place have any available units?
4936 South 11th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4936 South 11th Place have?
Some of 4936 South 11th Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4936 South 11th Place currently offering any rent specials?
4936 South 11th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4936 South 11th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4936 South 11th Place is pet friendly.
Does 4936 South 11th Place offer parking?
No, 4936 South 11th Place does not offer parking.
Does 4936 South 11th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4936 South 11th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4936 South 11th Place have a pool?
No, 4936 South 11th Place does not have a pool.
Does 4936 South 11th Place have accessible units?
No, 4936 South 11th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4936 South 11th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4936 South 11th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
