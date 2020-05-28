4935 North 43rd Street

Amenities

43street Camelback Gated 3bd Townhouse - Nice 3bedroom 2bath 2 level townhouse located in prime location. Hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms upstairs with balcony, downstairs master with full bath, brick fireplace, high ceilings, private patio, all appliances included, stainless kitchen appliances with custom cabinetry, wet bar area, lots of storage, close to major shooping & famous Buck & Rider eatery. Private 2 car carport, Community Pool/spa call to seee today 602-230-8125 or apply online www.PeakinvProp.com



(RLNE3825020)