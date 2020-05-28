All apartments in Phoenix
4935 North 43rd Street
4935 North 43rd Street

4935 North 43rd Street
Location

4935 North 43rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
43street Camelback Gated 3bd Townhouse - Nice 3bedroom 2bath 2 level townhouse located in prime location. Hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms upstairs with balcony, downstairs master with full bath, brick fireplace, high ceilings, private patio, all appliances included, stainless kitchen appliances with custom cabinetry, wet bar area, lots of storage, close to major shooping & famous Buck & Rider eatery. Private 2 car carport, Community Pool/spa call to seee today 602-230-8125 or apply online www.PeakinvProp.com

(RLNE3825020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4935 North 43rd Street have any available units?
4935 North 43rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4935 North 43rd Street have?
Some of 4935 North 43rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4935 North 43rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4935 North 43rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4935 North 43rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 4935 North 43rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4935 North 43rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4935 North 43rd Street offers parking.
Does 4935 North 43rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4935 North 43rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4935 North 43rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 4935 North 43rd Street has a pool.
Does 4935 North 43rd Street have accessible units?
No, 4935 North 43rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4935 North 43rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4935 North 43rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
