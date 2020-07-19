All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4932 West Wescott Drive

4932 W Westcott Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4932 W Westcott Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,866 sf home is located in Glendale, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4932 West Wescott Drive have any available units?
4932 West Wescott Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4932 West Wescott Drive have?
Some of 4932 West Wescott Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4932 West Wescott Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4932 West Wescott Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4932 West Wescott Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4932 West Wescott Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4932 West Wescott Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4932 West Wescott Drive offers parking.
Does 4932 West Wescott Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4932 West Wescott Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4932 West Wescott Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4932 West Wescott Drive has a pool.
Does 4932 West Wescott Drive have accessible units?
No, 4932 West Wescott Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4932 West Wescott Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4932 West Wescott Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
