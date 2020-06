Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous 3 bed + loft home in a great North Glendale location! Spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings, tile flooring, and neutral paint tones throughout. Handsome tiled fireplace in the family room. Galley style kitchen boasts ample counter and cabinet space, and a breakfast bar. Three bedrooms and loft have plush carpeting. Master includes a walk in closet and adjoining bath. Generous backyard is complete with a covered patio and lush green grass!