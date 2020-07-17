All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:03 PM

4925 East Desert Cove Avenue

4925 East Desert Cove Avenue · (480) 351-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4925 East Desert Cove Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
business center
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
pool
hot tub
Bight and cozy 2 bed/2 bath condo nestled in the quiet, gated community of the Scottsdale Tuscony Village. Very well maintained and ready for immediate move in! You will feel right at home in this lovely community that boasts green walking trails, sparkling pool with spa, nice fitness area, and convenient business center. You have it all right here and only minutes from 101 and 51, located at Tatum and Shea, alive with restaurants and shopping, offering Whole Foods,Traders Joe's and Paradise Mall all at your fingertips, along with hiking trails and golf courses too! Quaint unit with functional kitchen, large bathrooms and private balcony to relax on, extra exterior storage closet and washer and dryer included! And your one small dog is welcome too! (under 15 lbs please) Water and trash paid, great added bonus!

Located on second level in building 6.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4925 East Desert Cove Avenue have any available units?
4925 East Desert Cove Avenue has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4925 East Desert Cove Avenue have?
Some of 4925 East Desert Cove Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4925 East Desert Cove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4925 East Desert Cove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4925 East Desert Cove Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4925 East Desert Cove Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4925 East Desert Cove Avenue offer parking?
No, 4925 East Desert Cove Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4925 East Desert Cove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4925 East Desert Cove Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4925 East Desert Cove Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4925 East Desert Cove Avenue has a pool.
Does 4925 East Desert Cove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4925 East Desert Cove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4925 East Desert Cove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4925 East Desert Cove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
