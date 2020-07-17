4925 East Desert Cove Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool business center

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center gym pool hot tub

Bight and cozy 2 bed/2 bath condo nestled in the quiet, gated community of the Scottsdale Tuscony Village. Very well maintained and ready for immediate move in! You will feel right at home in this lovely community that boasts green walking trails, sparkling pool with spa, nice fitness area, and convenient business center. You have it all right here and only minutes from 101 and 51, located at Tatum and Shea, alive with restaurants and shopping, offering Whole Foods,Traders Joe's and Paradise Mall all at your fingertips, along with hiking trails and golf courses too! Quaint unit with functional kitchen, large bathrooms and private balcony to relax on, extra exterior storage closet and washer and dryer included! And your one small dog is welcome too! (under 15 lbs please) Water and trash paid, great added bonus!



Located on second level in building 6.



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.