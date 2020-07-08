All apartments in Phoenix
4924 West Villa Rita Drive
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:53 PM

4924 West Villa Rita Drive

4924 W Villa Rita Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4924 W Villa Rita Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax. NOTE: Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4924 West Villa Rita Drive have any available units?
4924 West Villa Rita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4924 West Villa Rita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4924 West Villa Rita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4924 West Villa Rita Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4924 West Villa Rita Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4924 West Villa Rita Drive offer parking?
No, 4924 West Villa Rita Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4924 West Villa Rita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4924 West Villa Rita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4924 West Villa Rita Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4924 West Villa Rita Drive has a pool.
Does 4924 West Villa Rita Drive have accessible units?
No, 4924 West Villa Rita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4924 West Villa Rita Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4924 West Villa Rita Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4924 West Villa Rita Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4924 West Villa Rita Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
