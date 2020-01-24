Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4923 E Edgemont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4923 E Edgemont Avenue
Last updated April 19 2019 at 1:48 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4923 E Edgemont Avenue
4923 East Edgemont Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4923 East Edgemont Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
GREAT LOCATION, GATED COMMUNITY, RARE FIND, 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, COMMUNITY POOL, 2 CAR CARPORT IN FRONT OF UNIT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4923 E Edgemont Avenue have any available units?
4923 E Edgemont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4923 E Edgemont Avenue have?
Some of 4923 E Edgemont Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4923 E Edgemont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4923 E Edgemont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4923 E Edgemont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4923 E Edgemont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4923 E Edgemont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4923 E Edgemont Avenue offers parking.
Does 4923 E Edgemont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4923 E Edgemont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4923 E Edgemont Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4923 E Edgemont Avenue has a pool.
Does 4923 E Edgemont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4923 E Edgemont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4923 E Edgemont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4923 E Edgemont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College