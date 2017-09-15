Rent Calculator
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:24 AM
4920 E Amelia Ave
4920 East Amelia Avenue
No Longer Available
4920 East Amelia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Arcadia 3 bed/1 bath - Property Id: 133673
3 bed/1 bath
$1875 Rent
$1875 Security Deposit
$250 Cleaning Fee
2% Rental Tax
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133673p
Property Id 133673
(RLNE5018113)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4920 E Amelia Ave have any available units?
4920 E Amelia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4920 E Amelia Ave have?
Some of 4920 E Amelia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4920 E Amelia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4920 E Amelia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4920 E Amelia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4920 E Amelia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4920 E Amelia Ave offer parking?
No, 4920 E Amelia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4920 E Amelia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4920 E Amelia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4920 E Amelia Ave have a pool?
No, 4920 E Amelia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4920 E Amelia Ave have accessible units?
No, 4920 E Amelia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4920 E Amelia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4920 E Amelia Ave has units with dishwashers.
