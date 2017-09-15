All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4920 E Amelia Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4920 E Amelia Ave
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:24 AM

4920 E Amelia Ave

4920 East Amelia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4920 East Amelia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Arcadia 3 bed/1 bath - Property Id: 133673

3 bed/1 bath

$1875 Rent
$1875 Security Deposit
$250 Cleaning Fee
2% Rental Tax
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133673p
Property Id 133673

(RLNE5018113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4920 E Amelia Ave have any available units?
4920 E Amelia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4920 E Amelia Ave have?
Some of 4920 E Amelia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4920 E Amelia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4920 E Amelia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4920 E Amelia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4920 E Amelia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4920 E Amelia Ave offer parking?
No, 4920 E Amelia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4920 E Amelia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4920 E Amelia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4920 E Amelia Ave have a pool?
No, 4920 E Amelia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4920 E Amelia Ave have accessible units?
No, 4920 E Amelia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4920 E Amelia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4920 E Amelia Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Move Cross Country
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Casa Anita
1801 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College