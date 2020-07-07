All apartments in Phoenix
4915 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard

4915 East Lafayette Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4915 East Lafayette Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Rare Arcadia rental opportunity! New pictures will be posted soon showing fresh white paint throughout the entire house. Located in the heart of Arcadia, the proximity to neighborhood restaurants, stores, and bars is just one of the amazing features this property offers. The home welcomes you into a large great room with views out to the backyard and wet bar perfect for entertaining. The kitchen offers a large island and stainless steel appliances. Other features include high ceilings, fireplaces, wood flooring and functional split floor plan. The large backyard is where you will find yourself spending the majority of your time. It is complete with a resort style pool, fire place, built in BBQ, covered patio and large grassy area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4915 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard have any available units?
4915 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4915 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard have?
Some of 4915 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4915 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4915 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4915 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4915 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4915 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4915 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4915 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4915 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4915 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4915 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4915 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4915 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4915 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4915 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

