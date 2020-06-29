All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4906 W LINDNER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4906 W LINDNER Drive
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:17 PM

4906 W LINDNER Drive

4906 West Lindner Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4906 West Lindner Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
NICE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN THE BELLAIR GARDENS SUBDIVISION - KITCHEN HAS REFRIGERATOR, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE - LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPE - COMMUNITY POOL - WALKING PATHS - AND LOTS MORE --

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4906 W LINDNER Drive have any available units?
4906 W LINDNER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4906 W LINDNER Drive have?
Some of 4906 W LINDNER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4906 W LINDNER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4906 W LINDNER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4906 W LINDNER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4906 W LINDNER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4906 W LINDNER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4906 W LINDNER Drive offers parking.
Does 4906 W LINDNER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4906 W LINDNER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4906 W LINDNER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4906 W LINDNER Drive has a pool.
Does 4906 W LINDNER Drive have accessible units?
No, 4906 W LINDNER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4906 W LINDNER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4906 W LINDNER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College