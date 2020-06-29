Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4906 W LINDNER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4906 W LINDNER Drive
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:17 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4906 W LINDNER Drive
4906 West Lindner Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4906 West Lindner Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
NICE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN THE BELLAIR GARDENS SUBDIVISION - KITCHEN HAS REFRIGERATOR, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE - LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPE - COMMUNITY POOL - WALKING PATHS - AND LOTS MORE --
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4906 W LINDNER Drive have any available units?
4906 W LINDNER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4906 W LINDNER Drive have?
Some of 4906 W LINDNER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4906 W LINDNER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4906 W LINDNER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4906 W LINDNER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4906 W LINDNER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4906 W LINDNER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4906 W LINDNER Drive offers parking.
Does 4906 W LINDNER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4906 W LINDNER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4906 W LINDNER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4906 W LINDNER Drive has a pool.
Does 4906 W LINDNER Drive have accessible units?
No, 4906 W LINDNER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4906 W LINDNER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4906 W LINDNER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College