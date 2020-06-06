All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 18 2020 at 10:39 PM

4903 South 99th Drive

4903 South 99th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4903 South 99th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Farmington Glen

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Kitchen features large breakfast bar, pantry, smooth top stove and built in microwave. Tile flooring, neutral carpet, and custom paint throughout. Must see!

Call (480)-568-2666 for showing registration and property info. Call and text Noelle Jenkins direct @ (480) 798-3198 and email Noelle@BrewerStrattonPM.com
View all of our available homes at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,743.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4903 South 99th Drive have any available units?
4903 South 99th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4903 South 99th Drive have?
Some of 4903 South 99th Drive's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4903 South 99th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4903 South 99th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4903 South 99th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4903 South 99th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4903 South 99th Drive offer parking?
No, 4903 South 99th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4903 South 99th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4903 South 99th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4903 South 99th Drive have a pool?
No, 4903 South 99th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4903 South 99th Drive have accessible units?
No, 4903 South 99th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4903 South 99th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4903 South 99th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

