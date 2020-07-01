4903 E MARINO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful one story with great open floor plan/vaulted ceiling .3 bedrooms & 3 Bath . Formal living room.Separate family room with fire place / 3 car garage . great location . close to 101 &51 freeways next to shopping center & not far from Hotel Marriott and Golf course. Nice corner lot.Beautiful backyard with pool.Cleaning is in process