All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4903 E MARINO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4903 E MARINO Drive
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:08 AM

4903 E MARINO Drive

4903 East Marino Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4903 East Marino Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Triple Crown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful one story with great open floor plan/vaulted ceiling .3 bedrooms & 3 Bath . Formal living room.Separate family room with fire place / 3 car garage . great location . close to 101 &51 freeways next to shopping center & not far from Hotel Marriott and Golf course. Nice corner lot.Beautiful backyard with pool.Cleaning is in process

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4903 E MARINO Drive have any available units?
4903 E MARINO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4903 E MARINO Drive have?
Some of 4903 E MARINO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4903 E MARINO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4903 E MARINO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4903 E MARINO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4903 E MARINO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4903 E MARINO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4903 E MARINO Drive offers parking.
Does 4903 E MARINO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4903 E MARINO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4903 E MARINO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4903 E MARINO Drive has a pool.
Does 4903 E MARINO Drive have accessible units?
No, 4903 E MARINO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4903 E MARINO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4903 E MARINO Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Bella Vista
7810 N 14th Pl
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College