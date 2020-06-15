All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

4850 E DESERT COVE Avenue

4850 East Desert Cove Avenue · (602) 799-8506
Location

4850 East Desert Cove Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 333 · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Executive Rental - Simply Stunning! Views!! Location! FURNISHED Spacious 2-bed, 2 bath home! Combined living-dining room, wrap style patio with unobstructed mountain & golf course views! Open floor plan, elegant touches, smooth walls, ceilings, fans & more! Azul granite waterfall peninsula, maple kitchen cabinets, herringbone Italian marble back-splash, P/D kitchen faucet, dual U/M sink, disposal, LED pot lights & appliances! Master has W/I closet, fan, custom lighting, dual sinks, custom shower & frameless doors! Shaker laundry cabinets, washer, dryer, owner closet, even storage @ patio! Private community mins to walking, hiking & bike paths, BBQ, pool, & workout room! EZ access to Scottdale, Phoenix Preserve, airport, freeways, amenities, entertainment & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4850 E DESERT COVE Avenue have any available units?
4850 E DESERT COVE Avenue has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4850 E DESERT COVE Avenue have?
Some of 4850 E DESERT COVE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4850 E DESERT COVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4850 E DESERT COVE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4850 E DESERT COVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4850 E DESERT COVE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4850 E DESERT COVE Avenue offer parking?
No, 4850 E DESERT COVE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4850 E DESERT COVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4850 E DESERT COVE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4850 E DESERT COVE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4850 E DESERT COVE Avenue has a pool.
Does 4850 E DESERT COVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4850 E DESERT COVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4850 E DESERT COVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4850 E DESERT COVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
