Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 PM

4840 E EDEN Drive

4840 East Eden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4840 East Eden Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
VERY CLEAN 4 BD/2.5 BATH AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. NEW SS APPLIANCES TO BE INSTALLED BEFORE MOVE IN. SPARKLING POOL WITH GOLF COURSE VIEWS. GATED NEIGHBORHOOD. LANDLORD TAKES CARE OF POOL AND LANDSCAPING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4840 E EDEN Drive have any available units?
4840 E EDEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4840 E EDEN Drive have?
Some of 4840 E EDEN Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4840 E EDEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4840 E EDEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4840 E EDEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4840 E EDEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4840 E EDEN Drive offer parking?
No, 4840 E EDEN Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4840 E EDEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4840 E EDEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4840 E EDEN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4840 E EDEN Drive has a pool.
Does 4840 E EDEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 4840 E EDEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4840 E EDEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4840 E EDEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
