Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4829 E PALM Lane
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:49 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4829 E PALM Lane
4829 East Palm Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
4829 East Palm Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Geat rental home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, family room. Large concrete patio & maintenance free backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4829 E PALM Lane have any available units?
4829 E PALM Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4829 E PALM Lane have?
Some of 4829 E PALM Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4829 E PALM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4829 E PALM Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4829 E PALM Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4829 E PALM Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4829 E PALM Lane offer parking?
No, 4829 E PALM Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4829 E PALM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4829 E PALM Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4829 E PALM Lane have a pool?
No, 4829 E PALM Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4829 E PALM Lane have accessible units?
No, 4829 E PALM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4829 E PALM Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4829 E PALM Lane has units with dishwashers.
