Phoenix, AZ
4821 Sheridan St
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:09 PM

4821 Sheridan St

4821 East Sheridan Street · No Longer Available
Location

4821 East Sheridan Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5c1c4db0f7 ---- This spacious end unit 2 bedroom two bathroom unit just had a fresh coat of paint and has new carpet and new appliances are in! Close to green space, shopping and restaurants. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Must be adult, fixed, and friendly. Dogs must be 40lbs or under. Additional $25 rent per pet, $300 deposit per pet and $125 administrative fee per pet apply. A pet profile must be filled out on our PetScreener page, contact us for details. Summary of Requirements 2 years excellent landlord history: Landlord references or on-time mortgage history. At least two years of verifiable contractual rental history from a third-party landlord, or home ownership. References must be from an unbiased source; no roommates, family or friends. Your application may be denied for: Two or more late payments within one year, rental history reflecting past due and unpaid rent, or rental references demonstrating lease violations. Income 3x rent: We require one month of recent pay stubs or tax forms from your accountant. High debts, collections and liens will have an impact. We count income from all adults on the lease. Credit: Our credit reporting company provides us with a ?FICO? score for renters. The better your credit score, the better your chances! Bankruptcies must be discharged. We have a minimum credit score of 500. Pets: Pets & breeds are dependent on the owner?s wishes. Additional pet fees and security deposits may be required. All pets must be fixed, adult and friendly. Dogs must be approved by the owner and management. A pet profile from petscreener.com must be submitted with the application. We check criminal records. Ask us for further information. Are you ready to sign and pay rent and deposit within the next 24 hours? Move-In Costs First Full Month?s rent plus 2% administrative fee and applicable taxes Full Security Deposit $125.00 New Lease Administrative Fee $125.00 Pet Administrative Fee (when applicable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 Sheridan St have any available units?
4821 Sheridan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4821 Sheridan St have?
Some of 4821 Sheridan St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4821 Sheridan St currently offering any rent specials?
4821 Sheridan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 Sheridan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4821 Sheridan St is pet friendly.
Does 4821 Sheridan St offer parking?
No, 4821 Sheridan St does not offer parking.
Does 4821 Sheridan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 Sheridan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 Sheridan St have a pool?
No, 4821 Sheridan St does not have a pool.
Does 4821 Sheridan St have accessible units?
No, 4821 Sheridan St does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 Sheridan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4821 Sheridan St does not have units with dishwashers.

