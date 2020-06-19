4820 E ALTADENA Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool pool table tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Completely loaded & furnished executive resort house in Scottsdale with a private full lighted tennis court, heated saltwater pool, hot tub and huge outdoor patio area with lounge area and flatscreen. Extremely private backyard oasis. Six flatscreen TVs throughout the house with Direct TV on four of them and AppleTV on the others. One of the top 1% ranked Scottsdale homes based on VRBO metrics as a vacation rental for the last two years running. 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a huge living space that opens to the backyard through a 9 foot sliding door opening. Large entertaining area with regulation size pool table. Kitchen has every utensil, cookware and item needed. Just bring your toothbrush and luggage. Available monthly or up to four months. Available 6/3 up to 10/1/20.