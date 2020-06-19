All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:59 PM

4820 E ALTADENA Avenue

4820 East Altadena Avenue · (480) 553-3004
Location

4820 East Altadena Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2976 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
pool table
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Completely loaded & furnished executive resort house in Scottsdale with a private full lighted tennis court, heated saltwater pool, hot tub and huge outdoor patio area with lounge area and flatscreen. Extremely private backyard oasis. Six flatscreen TVs throughout the house with Direct TV on four of them and AppleTV on the others. One of the top 1% ranked Scottsdale homes based on VRBO metrics as a vacation rental for the last two years running. 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a huge living space that opens to the backyard through a 9 foot sliding door opening. Large entertaining area with regulation size pool table. Kitchen has every utensil, cookware and item needed. Just bring your toothbrush and luggage. Available monthly or up to four months. Available 6/3 up to 10/1/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 E ALTADENA Avenue have any available units?
4820 E ALTADENA Avenue has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4820 E ALTADENA Avenue have?
Some of 4820 E ALTADENA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4820 E ALTADENA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4820 E ALTADENA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 E ALTADENA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4820 E ALTADENA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4820 E ALTADENA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4820 E ALTADENA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4820 E ALTADENA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4820 E ALTADENA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 E ALTADENA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4820 E ALTADENA Avenue has a pool.
Does 4820 E ALTADENA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4820 E ALTADENA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 E ALTADENA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4820 E ALTADENA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
