TRI-LEVEL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME ON A LARGE LOT - MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS - KITCHEN WITH STOVE, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, PANTRY, REFRIGERATOR - BACK YARD IS LARGE WITH FENCED POOL - OCCUPANCY LIMITS AND INCOME REQUIREMENTS -
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4817 W KIMBERLY Way have any available units?
4817 W KIMBERLY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4817 W KIMBERLY Way have?
Some of 4817 W KIMBERLY Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4817 W KIMBERLY Way currently offering any rent specials?
4817 W KIMBERLY Way is not currently offering any rent specials.