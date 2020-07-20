All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:43 AM

4817 W KIMBERLY Way

4817 West Kimberly Way · No Longer Available
Location

4817 West Kimberly Way, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
TRI-LEVEL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME ON A LARGE LOT - MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS - KITCHEN WITH STOVE, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, PANTRY, REFRIGERATOR - BACK YARD IS LARGE WITH FENCED POOL - OCCUPANCY LIMITS AND INCOME REQUIREMENTS -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4817 W KIMBERLY Way have any available units?
4817 W KIMBERLY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4817 W KIMBERLY Way have?
Some of 4817 W KIMBERLY Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4817 W KIMBERLY Way currently offering any rent specials?
4817 W KIMBERLY Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4817 W KIMBERLY Way pet-friendly?
No, 4817 W KIMBERLY Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4817 W KIMBERLY Way offer parking?
Yes, 4817 W KIMBERLY Way offers parking.
Does 4817 W KIMBERLY Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4817 W KIMBERLY Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4817 W KIMBERLY Way have a pool?
Yes, 4817 W KIMBERLY Way has a pool.
Does 4817 W KIMBERLY Way have accessible units?
No, 4817 W KIMBERLY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4817 W KIMBERLY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4817 W KIMBERLY Way has units with dishwashers.
