Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4817 N 108TH Avenue
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4817 N 108TH Avenue
4817 North 108th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4817 North 108th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Camelback Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Model perfect! Come make me your home. Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with loft. Open floor plan with wood flooring. Upstairs laundry. Hugh community park just minutes away.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4817 N 108TH Avenue have any available units?
4817 N 108TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4817 N 108TH Avenue have?
Some of 4817 N 108TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4817 N 108TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4817 N 108TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4817 N 108TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4817 N 108TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4817 N 108TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4817 N 108TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 4817 N 108TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4817 N 108TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4817 N 108TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 4817 N 108TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4817 N 108TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4817 N 108TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4817 N 108TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4817 N 108TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
