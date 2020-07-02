Great little property in well established community. Nice open floor plan and full length covered patio. New carpet installed along with refinished counters and new artificial turf. Good size yard with RV gate and parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4815 W MICHIGAN Avenue have any available units?
4815 W MICHIGAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4815 W MICHIGAN Avenue have?
Some of 4815 W MICHIGAN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4815 W MICHIGAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4815 W MICHIGAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.