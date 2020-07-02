All apartments in Phoenix
4815 W MICHIGAN Avenue

4815 West Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4815 West Michigan Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Great little property in well established community. Nice open floor plan and full length covered patio. New carpet installed along with refinished counters and new artificial turf. Good size yard with RV gate and parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4815 W MICHIGAN Avenue have any available units?
4815 W MICHIGAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4815 W MICHIGAN Avenue have?
Some of 4815 W MICHIGAN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4815 W MICHIGAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4815 W MICHIGAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 W MICHIGAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4815 W MICHIGAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4815 W MICHIGAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4815 W MICHIGAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 4815 W MICHIGAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4815 W MICHIGAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 W MICHIGAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 4815 W MICHIGAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4815 W MICHIGAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4815 W MICHIGAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 W MICHIGAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4815 W MICHIGAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

