All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4810 W. Ponderosa Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4810 W. Ponderosa Lane
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

4810 W. Ponderosa Lane

4810 West Ponderosa Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4810 West Ponderosa Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Glendale 3bd/2Ba - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath Single Story home. Newer cabinets, newer granite counters. All tile, ceiling fans, security door. Formal living/dining, eat in kitchen, master bath has separate tub/shower. Low maintenance yard in front and in back. This is a really nice home and ready to occupy. Realtor and/or client to verify all information is correct, including but not limited to, appliances. **NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY**
$30.00 Monthly Admin Fee, $9.50 Monthly Renters Insurance and Monthly Rental tax is applicable to $1450 monthly rent. $1600 Refundable Security Dep, 1-time $150 Admin fee, $400 Refundable Pet Deposit (lessor approval). Shown by Appointment ONLY. If we do not have the home you are looking for, one of Leasing Agents would be happy to assist you to find you a home. Applications Available at www.desertwindpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2257492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 W. Ponderosa Lane have any available units?
4810 W. Ponderosa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4810 W. Ponderosa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4810 W. Ponderosa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 W. Ponderosa Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4810 W. Ponderosa Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4810 W. Ponderosa Lane offer parking?
No, 4810 W. Ponderosa Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4810 W. Ponderosa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4810 W. Ponderosa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 W. Ponderosa Lane have a pool?
No, 4810 W. Ponderosa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4810 W. Ponderosa Lane have accessible units?
No, 4810 W. Ponderosa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 W. Ponderosa Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4810 W. Ponderosa Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4810 W. Ponderosa Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4810 W. Ponderosa Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College