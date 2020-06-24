4810 W. Ponderosa Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters Property Amenities pet friendly

Glendale 3bd/2Ba - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath Single Story home. Newer cabinets, newer granite counters. All tile, ceiling fans, security door. Formal living/dining, eat in kitchen, master bath has separate tub/shower. Low maintenance yard in front and in back. This is a really nice home and ready to occupy. Realtor and/or client to verify all information is correct, including but not limited to, appliances. **NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY**

$30.00 Monthly Admin Fee, $9.50 Monthly Renters Insurance and Monthly Rental tax is applicable to $1450 monthly rent. $1600 Refundable Security Dep, 1-time $150 Admin fee, $400 Refundable Pet Deposit (lessor approval). Shown by Appointment ONLY. If we do not have the home you are looking for, one of Leasing Agents would be happy to assist you to find you a home. Applications Available at www.desertwindpm.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2257492)