Phoenix, AZ
4810 W Bloomfield Road
4810 W Bloomfield Road

4810 West Bloomfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

4810 West Bloomfield Road, Phoenix, AZ 85304

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Backyard Pool Included
Backyard pool is perfect for hot days! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,596 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants ar

(RLNE5025186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 W Bloomfield Road have any available units?
4810 W Bloomfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4810 W Bloomfield Road have?
Some of 4810 W Bloomfield Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 W Bloomfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
4810 W Bloomfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 W Bloomfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4810 W Bloomfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 4810 W Bloomfield Road offer parking?
No, 4810 W Bloomfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 4810 W Bloomfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4810 W Bloomfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 W Bloomfield Road have a pool?
Yes, 4810 W Bloomfield Road has a pool.
Does 4810 W Bloomfield Road have accessible units?
No, 4810 W Bloomfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 W Bloomfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4810 W Bloomfield Road has units with dishwashers.
