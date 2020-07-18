4808 N. 24th Street Unit 604

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool

Beautiful Biltmore Optima Sixth Floor Two Bedroom. Two Bath! - Wood floors, SE views, two parking spaces, walk to Biltmore Fashion Park! Terrific two bedroom, two bath unit on the 6th floor of the east building with killer views to the south and east. Luxury lifestyle awaits with gated parking for two vehicles, onsite guard and HOA office plus fitness, and rooftop pool is a work in progress due to be completed soon! Freshly painted throughout with wood flooring. Super low electric bills through master system in the building. Walk to Biltmore Fashion Park! Vacant and ready for a new tenant now! Pets by Lessor Approval. Small dogs only. Applicants must have 700 FICO score and three times rent for monthly earnings. No co-signers please. Application can be found at www.brokerpropmgmt.com and is $20 per adult.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5867499)