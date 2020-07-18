All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4808 N. 24th Street Unit 604

4808 North 24th Street · (602) 418-6145
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4808 North 24th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4808 N. 24th Street Unit 604 · Avail. now

$2,190

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
Beautiful Biltmore Optima Sixth Floor Two Bedroom. Two Bath! - Wood floors, SE views, two parking spaces, walk to Biltmore Fashion Park! Terrific two bedroom, two bath unit on the 6th floor of the east building with killer views to the south and east. Luxury lifestyle awaits with gated parking for two vehicles, onsite guard and HOA office plus fitness, and rooftop pool is a work in progress due to be completed soon! Freshly painted throughout with wood flooring. Super low electric bills through master system in the building. Walk to Biltmore Fashion Park! Vacant and ready for a new tenant now! Pets by Lessor Approval. Small dogs only. Applicants must have 700 FICO score and three times rent for monthly earnings. No co-signers please. Application can be found at www.brokerpropmgmt.com and is $20 per adult.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5867499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4808 N. 24th Street Unit 604 have any available units?
4808 N. 24th Street Unit 604 has a unit available for $2,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4808 N. 24th Street Unit 604 have?
Some of 4808 N. 24th Street Unit 604's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4808 N. 24th Street Unit 604 currently offering any rent specials?
4808 N. 24th Street Unit 604 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4808 N. 24th Street Unit 604 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4808 N. 24th Street Unit 604 is pet friendly.
Does 4808 N. 24th Street Unit 604 offer parking?
Yes, 4808 N. 24th Street Unit 604 offers parking.
Does 4808 N. 24th Street Unit 604 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4808 N. 24th Street Unit 604 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4808 N. 24th Street Unit 604 have a pool?
Yes, 4808 N. 24th Street Unit 604 has a pool.
Does 4808 N. 24th Street Unit 604 have accessible units?
No, 4808 N. 24th Street Unit 604 does not have accessible units.
Does 4808 N. 24th Street Unit 604 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4808 N. 24th Street Unit 604 does not have units with dishwashers.
