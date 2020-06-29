All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4804 E. Merrell St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4804 E. Merrell St.
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

4804 E. Merrell St.

4804 Merrell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4804 Merrell Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Arcadia!! - Immediate move-in available! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has recently been updated with a full interior repaint, newly painted white kitchen cabinets with crown molding, new luxury vinyl plank wood-style flooring and new carpeting upstairs. The home also has tile flooring in the kitchen, bathrooms and entryway area. The home is pre-wired for sound throughout. The owner is also installing new blinds throughout the home and has installed a new built-in microwave. There is a large courtyard driveway area and a two car attached garage. The home is located in a charming gated community with a community pool in the highly desirable Arcadia neighborhood. With convenient access to Old Town Scottsdale and Tempe, this home won't last long! Call today to schedule your showing!
-IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN AVAILABLE!!!
-Full interior repaint
-Newly painted white kitchen cabinets with crown molding
-New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring
-New Carpeting
-New Blinds
-New Built-in Microwave
-Arcadia
-Close to Old Scottsdale and Tempe
For more information or to view the property, please call
Jay Vaidya 480-945-7755
To view more properties, please visit our website at
www.sagepropertiesaz.com
Sage Property Management & Sales
An Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE4652211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4804 E. Merrell St. have any available units?
4804 E. Merrell St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4804 E. Merrell St. have?
Some of 4804 E. Merrell St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4804 E. Merrell St. currently offering any rent specials?
4804 E. Merrell St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804 E. Merrell St. pet-friendly?
No, 4804 E. Merrell St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4804 E. Merrell St. offer parking?
Yes, 4804 E. Merrell St. offers parking.
Does 4804 E. Merrell St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4804 E. Merrell St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804 E. Merrell St. have a pool?
Yes, 4804 E. Merrell St. has a pool.
Does 4804 E. Merrell St. have accessible units?
No, 4804 E. Merrell St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4804 E. Merrell St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4804 E. Merrell St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College