Last updated January 22 2020 at 1:20 AM

4802 East Euclid Avenue

4802 East Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4802 East Euclid Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
wow! absolutely gorgeous split level phoenix 2/1 townhouse with custom saltillo and hardwood flooring, updated paint, expansive living room to kitchen transition with like new appliances, premium mountain views, gated, community pool, tranquil rear patio enclosure, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4802 East Euclid Avenue have any available units?
4802 East Euclid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4802 East Euclid Avenue have?
Some of 4802 East Euclid Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4802 East Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4802 East Euclid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4802 East Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4802 East Euclid Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4802 East Euclid Avenue offer parking?
No, 4802 East Euclid Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4802 East Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4802 East Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4802 East Euclid Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4802 East Euclid Avenue has a pool.
Does 4802 East Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4802 East Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4802 East Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4802 East Euclid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

