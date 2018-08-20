All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4801 West McRae Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4801 West McRae Way
Last updated April 15 2020 at 10:15 PM

4801 West McRae Way

4801 West Mcrae Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4801 West Mcrae Way, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
Very nice 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom in Glendale with new carpet and new paint, open and spacious with vaulted ceiling and a fireplace! Lush green grass and a sparkling pool with pool service included! 2-car garage and a large RV gate! Close to great food and entertainment.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 2 dogs under 25 lb)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4801 West McRae Way have any available units?
4801 West McRae Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4801 West McRae Way have?
Some of 4801 West McRae Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4801 West McRae Way currently offering any rent specials?
4801 West McRae Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 West McRae Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4801 West McRae Way is pet friendly.
Does 4801 West McRae Way offer parking?
Yes, 4801 West McRae Way offers parking.
Does 4801 West McRae Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4801 West McRae Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 West McRae Way have a pool?
Yes, 4801 West McRae Way has a pool.
Does 4801 West McRae Way have accessible units?
No, 4801 West McRae Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 West McRae Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4801 West McRae Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Sublet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College