Fully Remodeled! 1350sf 3bed/2bath/2cg - New Interior and Exterior Paint. New 18'' Tile Flooring in main areas and Laminate in Bedrooms. New Light Fixtures throughout. Updated Kitchen Cabinets with Custom Granite counter tops and tile backsplash. New Appliances including large french door fridge, New blinds on all windows. New plumbing faucets throughout. Large RV parking with large back yard and storage shed. Low maintenance front (gravel) yard.Must See