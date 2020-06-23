Rent Calculator
Phoenix, AZ
4801 N 67TH Drive
4801 N 67TH Drive
4801 North 67th Drive
No Longer Available
Location
4801 North 67th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fully remodel property features 4 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms, open floor plan, new kitchen, lovely loving room with fire place, big yard with cover patio. ready to enjoy Christmas!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4801 N 67TH Drive have any available units?
4801 N 67TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4801 N 67TH Drive have?
Some of 4801 N 67TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 4801 N 67TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4801 N 67TH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 N 67TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4801 N 67TH Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4801 N 67TH Drive offer parking?
No, 4801 N 67TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4801 N 67TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4801 N 67TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 N 67TH Drive have a pool?
No, 4801 N 67TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4801 N 67TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 4801 N 67TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 N 67TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4801 N 67TH Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
