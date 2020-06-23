All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4801 N 67TH Drive

4801 North 67th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4801 North 67th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully remodel property features 4 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms, open floor plan, new kitchen, lovely loving room with fire place, big yard with cover patio. ready to enjoy Christmas!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4801 N 67TH Drive have any available units?
4801 N 67TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4801 N 67TH Drive have?
Some of 4801 N 67TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4801 N 67TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4801 N 67TH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 N 67TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4801 N 67TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4801 N 67TH Drive offer parking?
No, 4801 N 67TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4801 N 67TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4801 N 67TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 N 67TH Drive have a pool?
No, 4801 N 67TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4801 N 67TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 4801 N 67TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 N 67TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4801 N 67TH Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
