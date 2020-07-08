Rent Calculator
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4767 E BELLEVIEW Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
4767 E BELLEVIEW Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM
1 of 15
4767 E BELLEVIEW Street
4767 E Belleview St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
4767 E Belleview St, Phoenix, AZ 85008
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Centrally located, 2 story townhouse, 2 beds, 1 bath. Nice size kitchen with stainless steel appliance, granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Nice clean complex. Quick access to freeway and shopping.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4767 E BELLEVIEW Street have any available units?
4767 E BELLEVIEW Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4767 E BELLEVIEW Street have?
Some of 4767 E BELLEVIEW Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4767 E BELLEVIEW Street currently offering any rent specials?
4767 E BELLEVIEW Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4767 E BELLEVIEW Street pet-friendly?
No, 4767 E BELLEVIEW Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4767 E BELLEVIEW Street offer parking?
No, 4767 E BELLEVIEW Street does not offer parking.
Does 4767 E BELLEVIEW Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4767 E BELLEVIEW Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4767 E BELLEVIEW Street have a pool?
No, 4767 E BELLEVIEW Street does not have a pool.
Does 4767 E BELLEVIEW Street have accessible units?
No, 4767 E BELLEVIEW Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4767 E BELLEVIEW Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4767 E BELLEVIEW Street has units with dishwashers.
