Last updated February 12 2020 at 8:45 AM

4762 W. Morrow Dr.

4762 West Morrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4762 West Morrow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Fantastic North Glendale home is on an enormous lot with lush landscaping and a pool! Owner is providing pool and landscaping service. Charming tri-level interior with brick fireplace, blinds + fans throughout and 3 spacious bedrooms. Incredible backyard featuring covered patio, grass yard, private pool, storage shed and shade trees. This one will go quickly!! NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4762 W. Morrow Dr. have any available units?
4762 W. Morrow Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4762 W. Morrow Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4762 W. Morrow Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4762 W. Morrow Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4762 W. Morrow Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4762 W. Morrow Dr. offer parking?
No, 4762 W. Morrow Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4762 W. Morrow Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4762 W. Morrow Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4762 W. Morrow Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4762 W. Morrow Dr. has a pool.
Does 4762 W. Morrow Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4762 W. Morrow Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4762 W. Morrow Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4762 W. Morrow Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4762 W. Morrow Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4762 W. Morrow Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
