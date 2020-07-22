4762 W. Morrow Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Fantastic North Glendale home is on an enormous lot with lush landscaping and a pool! Owner is providing pool and landscaping service. Charming tri-level interior with brick fireplace, blinds + fans throughout and 3 spacious bedrooms. Incredible backyard featuring covered patio, grass yard, private pool, storage shed and shade trees. This one will go quickly!! NO PETS PLEASE.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.