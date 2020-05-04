Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4753 N 70TH Avenue
4753 North 70th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4753 North 70th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4753 N 70TH Avenue have any available units?
4753 N 70TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 4753 N 70TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4753 N 70TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4753 N 70TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4753 N 70TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4753 N 70TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 4753 N 70TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4753 N 70TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4753 N 70TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4753 N 70TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 4753 N 70TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4753 N 70TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4753 N 70TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4753 N 70TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4753 N 70TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4753 N 70TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4753 N 70TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
