Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:42 PM

4750 North Central Avenue

4750 North Central Avenue · (602) 900-8656
Location

4750 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Pierson Place

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 17H · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Don't miss out on high rise living! This upgraded one bedroom, one bath apartment right in the heart of downtown Phoenix, offers dual balconies, granite counter tops, crown molding, solid Oak cabinets, underground parking, community pool, spa & 18th floor Sky lounge! City living at its best! Available Now! - All utilities included are Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash. Pet upon owner approval. Showing by appointment only please call our office at 602-765-4750

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4750 North Central Avenue have any available units?
4750 North Central Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4750 North Central Avenue have?
Some of 4750 North Central Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4750 North Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4750 North Central Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4750 North Central Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4750 North Central Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4750 North Central Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4750 North Central Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4750 North Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4750 North Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4750 North Central Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4750 North Central Avenue has a pool.
Does 4750 North Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4750 North Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4750 North Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4750 North Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
