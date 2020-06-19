4750 North Central Avenue

Amenities

Don't miss out on high rise living! This upgraded one bedroom, one bath apartment right in the heart of downtown Phoenix, offers dual balconies, granite counter tops, crown molding, solid Oak cabinets, underground parking, community pool, spa & 18th floor Sky lounge! City living at its best! Available Now! - All utilities included are Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash. Pet upon owner approval. Showing by appointment only please call our office at 602-765-4750



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.