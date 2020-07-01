Rent Calculator
4745 W. Escuda Dr
4745 West Escuda Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4745 West Escuda Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Front Courtyard - Cozy Fireplace - Vaulted Ceilings - Pergo Floors -
All Appliances
Covered Patio - Pet Friendly (on approval)No Aggressive/Vicious Breed Dogs -
Community Pool!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4745 W. Escuda Dr have any available units?
4745 W. Escuda Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4745 W. Escuda Dr have?
Some of 4745 W. Escuda Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4745 W. Escuda Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4745 W. Escuda Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4745 W. Escuda Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4745 W. Escuda Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4745 W. Escuda Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4745 W. Escuda Dr offers parking.
Does 4745 W. Escuda Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4745 W. Escuda Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4745 W. Escuda Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4745 W. Escuda Dr has a pool.
Does 4745 W. Escuda Dr have accessible units?
No, 4745 W. Escuda Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4745 W. Escuda Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4745 W. Escuda Dr has units with dishwashers.
