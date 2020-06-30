4744 North 29th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017 Northwest Village
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Great location! Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath with enclosed AZ room, a bonus room and laundry room with washer dryer hook ups. Near Grand Canyon University, I-17, Alhambra High School & local shopping. No cats. Please call for pets!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4744 N. 29th Avenue have any available units?
4744 N. 29th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4744 N. 29th Avenue have?
Some of 4744 N. 29th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4744 N. 29th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4744 N. 29th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4744 N. 29th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4744 N. 29th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4744 N. 29th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4744 N. 29th Avenue offers parking.
Does 4744 N. 29th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4744 N. 29th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4744 N. 29th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4744 N. 29th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4744 N. 29th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4744 N. 29th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4744 N. 29th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4744 N. 29th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)