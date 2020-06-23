4744 E MICHIGAN Avenue

Amenities

**EXCEPTIONAL** Home in Tatum Manor~This greatroom floor plan has 4 bd/2.5 baths & 3 car garage & is almost a FULL-REMODEL~HARDWOOD floors in lvg/dng & family rooms~Tiled entry, kitchen, laundry & bathrooms~Kitchen has center island, loads of cabinets NEWER STAINLESS appliances~Breakfast room w/bay window overlooks family greatroom w/wood-burning fireplace & FLAGSTONE-COVERED-PATIO~Wood-spindle staircase has glass-insets & leads to 2nd floor~Master bedroom retreat has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet & large master bath~3 more good-sized bedrooms upstairs w/mirrored closets~NEWER-PLUSH carpeting~Backyard w/mature-citrus- trees, grass-area & NEWER-plastered pool~Pool & landscape services included~NEW HOME to bring-in the NEW YEAR!