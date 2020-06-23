All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4744 E MICHIGAN Avenue

4744 East Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4744 East Michigan Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
**EXCEPTIONAL** Home in Tatum Manor~This greatroom floor plan has 4 bd/2.5 baths & 3 car garage & is almost a FULL-REMODEL~HARDWOOD floors in lvg/dng & family rooms~Tiled entry, kitchen, laundry & bathrooms~Kitchen has center island, loads of cabinets NEWER STAINLESS appliances~Breakfast room w/bay window overlooks family greatroom w/wood-burning fireplace & FLAGSTONE-COVERED-PATIO~Wood-spindle staircase has glass-insets & leads to 2nd floor~Master bedroom retreat has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet & large master bath~3 more good-sized bedrooms upstairs w/mirrored closets~NEWER-PLUSH carpeting~Backyard w/mature-citrus- trees, grass-area & NEWER-plastered pool~Pool & landscape services included~NEW HOME to bring-in the NEW YEAR!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4744 E MICHIGAN Avenue have any available units?
4744 E MICHIGAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4744 E MICHIGAN Avenue have?
Some of 4744 E MICHIGAN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4744 E MICHIGAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4744 E MICHIGAN Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4744 E MICHIGAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4744 E MICHIGAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4744 E MICHIGAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4744 E MICHIGAN Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4744 E MICHIGAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4744 E MICHIGAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4744 E MICHIGAN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4744 E MICHIGAN Avenue has a pool.
Does 4744 E MICHIGAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4744 E MICHIGAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4744 E MICHIGAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4744 E MICHIGAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
