Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4743 W TOPEKA Drive
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:43 AM
4743 W TOPEKA Drive
4743 West Topeka Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4743 West Topeka Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Tri level home has a bedroom downstairs with 3/4 bath. 4 bedrooms with lots of character and charm. Some roomsare vaulted , bay window in kitchen, coveredpatio and 2 car garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4743 W TOPEKA Drive have any available units?
4743 W TOPEKA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4743 W TOPEKA Drive have?
Some of 4743 W TOPEKA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4743 W TOPEKA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4743 W TOPEKA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4743 W TOPEKA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4743 W TOPEKA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4743 W TOPEKA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4743 W TOPEKA Drive offers parking.
Does 4743 W TOPEKA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4743 W TOPEKA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4743 W TOPEKA Drive have a pool?
No, 4743 W TOPEKA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4743 W TOPEKA Drive have accessible units?
No, 4743 W TOPEKA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4743 W TOPEKA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4743 W TOPEKA Drive has units with dishwashers.
