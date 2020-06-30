All apartments in Phoenix
4743 N. 26th Lane
4743 N. 26th Lane

4743 North 26th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4743 North 26th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
playground
pool
internet access
Great Location - 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Ba - Storage Shed - Tile Floors on Main Floor - New Tile upstairs - Pet Friendly (on approval) No vicious breed dogs - No Cats - Renters Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4743 N. 26th Lane have any available units?
4743 N. 26th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4743 N. 26th Lane have?
Some of 4743 N. 26th Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4743 N. 26th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4743 N. 26th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4743 N. 26th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4743 N. 26th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4743 N. 26th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4743 N. 26th Lane offers parking.
Does 4743 N. 26th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4743 N. 26th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4743 N. 26th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4743 N. 26th Lane has a pool.
Does 4743 N. 26th Lane have accessible units?
No, 4743 N. 26th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4743 N. 26th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4743 N. 26th Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
