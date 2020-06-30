Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4743 N. 26th Lane
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:08 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4743 N. 26th Lane
4743 North 26th Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4743 North 26th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
playground
pool
internet access
Great Location - 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Ba - Storage Shed - Tile Floors on Main Floor - New Tile upstairs - Pet Friendly (on approval) No vicious breed dogs - No Cats - Renters Insurance Required
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4743 N. 26th Lane have any available units?
4743 N. 26th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4743 N. 26th Lane have?
Some of 4743 N. 26th Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4743 N. 26th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4743 N. 26th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4743 N. 26th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4743 N. 26th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4743 N. 26th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4743 N. 26th Lane offers parking.
Does 4743 N. 26th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4743 N. 26th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4743 N. 26th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4743 N. 26th Lane has a pool.
Does 4743 N. 26th Lane have accessible units?
No, 4743 N. 26th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4743 N. 26th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4743 N. 26th Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
